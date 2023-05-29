Hrithik Roshan triumphs with best actor award at IIFA 2023 for ‘Vikram Vedha’

Basking in his fifth Best Actor triumph, Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of Vedha in the critically acclaimed film “Vikram Vedha” earns him accolades at the International Indian Film Awards 2023, held in Abu Dhabi. The versatile actor dedicates the award to his co-writers and directors, Pushkar and Gayatri, acknowledging their pivotal role in shaping the character.

With previous wins for films like “Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai,” “Koi… Mil Gaya,” “Krrish,” and “Jodhaa Akbar,” Hrithik Roshan’s latest victory marks his fifth Best Actor Award at the IIFA, solidifying his position as the actor with the most wins in this category, totaling an impressive seven awards from the prestigious event.

Immersing himself deeply into the role of the rugged and menacing Vedha, Hrithik Roshan astounds with his impeccable mannerisms and accent, leaving an indelible impression on audiences. Accepting the award at the IIFA Awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi, he reminisces, “I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here… It feels like life has come full circle to me.”

Expressing gratitude to the universe and the character of Vedha, Hrithik Roshan unveils the hidden madness within himself and commends the profound collaboration between an actor and a director. He invites Pushkar and Gayatri on stage, dedicating the award to them while emphasizing their instrumental role in his success.

The director duo reciprocates the admiration, lauding Hrithik Roshan’s commitment and dedication in bringing magic to the character of Vedha. They describe him as one of the greatest actors any director can work with, highlighting his genuine nature and kindness.

Thanking his entire team, Hrithik Roshan expresses his love and appreciation, promising never to take their efforts for granted. Since its theatrical release in September last year, “Vikram Vedha” recently made its digital debut, captivating audiences across new territories with its gripping narrative.

Since his debut in “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai” in 2000, Hrithik Roshan has garnered a massive fan base due to his remarkable performances spanning various genres. From his very first film, he set a record for the most number of awards and has consistently delivered outstanding roles throughout his career, culminating in his 25th film, “Vikram Vedha.”

Currently, Hrithik Roshan is preparing for the highly anticipated Republic Day release of “Fighter,” where he stars alongside Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.