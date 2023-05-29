Pakistan beat Japan to reach Asia Cup semifinal, qualify for World Cup

Pakistan Junior Hockey Team defeated Japan 3-2 in a thrilling encounter in Salalah, Oman, to qualify for the semifinal of Asia Cup and also booked their ticket for the Junior World Cup, which will be held in Malaysia in December 2023.

Pakistan needed to win or draw the match to reach the semifinal whereas it was a must win match for Japan.

Japan got off to a flying start and scored a goal in the second minute of the match. Japan were leading 1-0 at the end of first quarter but Pakistan fought back in the second quarter and Arbaz Ahmed scored the equaliser for Pakistan.

Seven minutes later Abdul Wahab scored Pakistan’s second goal and gave the lead to Green shirts.

Japan equalised in the 38th minute but Abdul Wahab scored his second goal in the 39th minute to give Pakistan lead again.

Pakistan will play the top ranked team of the other group, which would be Malaysia most probably.

The semifinal will be played on 31 May whereas the final will be played on 1 June.