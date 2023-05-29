Pakistani dramas expand international reach with Arabic adaptations

Pakistani dramas have gained immense popularity internationally, captivating viewers around the world. Thanks to English subtitles, international fans have been able to enjoy these dramas. However, with the recent launch of Arabic Pakistani channels, Arab fans can now experience these captivating dramas in their own language. Let’s take a look at some of the Pakistani dramas that will be airing in Arabic.

“Parizaad,” a blockbuster television serial that aired on the Hum Television Network in 2021 and 2022, has garnered praise from fans. The drama revolves around a simple, impoverished man portrayed flawlessly by Ahmed Ali Akbar, who captivates audiences with his natural performance. The Arabic trailers for “Parizaad” have been released under the name “Barizaad.” Hum TV Arabia has shared the trailers on their official account, and fans are thrilled to see this impressive adaptation.

The excitement among fans grew as they watched the trailers of the drama, with Arabic fans particularly loving the Arabic version of “Parizaad.” Pakistani fans expressed their delight, considering it a significant success for the “Parizaad” team. The Arabic trailers received positive feedback, leaving fans eager to witness the full adaptation.

Another popular Pakistani drama, “Mere Humsafar,” aired on ARY Digital and garnered a large viewership and success. Written by Saira Raza and directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, the drama is produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz. Starring Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed, “Mere Humsafar” has recently been dubbed in Arabic for Middle Eastern viewers. ARY Arabia has released the Arabic trailers, which have been well-received by fans eagerly awaiting this adaptation.

Similarly, “Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi,” a hit drama serial aired on ARY Digital, has been produced by IDream Entertainment Productions. With a unique storyline and captivating performances by Danish Taimoor and Durrefishan, this drama gained immense popularity. Written by Radain Shah and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, “Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi” has collected over a billion views across all its episodes. Now, the drama has been dubbed in Arabic for international viewers, and fans are loving the trailer released by the channel.

Fans expressed their excitement upon seeing the impressive Arabic trailers of “Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi,” eagerly anticipating the full Arabic adaptation of this captivating drama.

With the availability of these Pakistani dramas in Arabic, a wider audience can now appreciate the rich storytelling and compelling performances that have made these shows so beloved internationally. The launch of Arabic Pakistani channels marks an exciting milestone for Pakistani entertainment, fostering cultural exchange and further solidifying the global appeal of Pakistani dramas.