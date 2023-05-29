Atta Tarar holds PTI responsible for May 9 mayhem

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday said May 9 would be remembered as a black day in the country’s history when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership instigated the party workers to resort to vandalism, desecrate the martyrs’ monuments and attack on the Jinnah House (Lahore).

Talking to the media after the Youth Talent Hunt Programme, he said the corruption of PTI leadership had been exposed and they were afraid of the prison due to which they instigated the party workers for sabotage activities.

He said the overwhelming participation of patriotic youth and Pakistanis on the Martyrs’ Day rallies on May 28 proved that the nation had rejected the PTI leadership as they were responsible for the turmoil on May 9.

He said on May 28 the people of Pakistan gave a strong message that they would not support anyone who was responsible for an attack on the Jinnah house and desecration of the martyrs’ monuments.

He said the PTI leadership always misled the youth and tried to instigate them against the state institutions and armed forces of Pakistan, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz governments distributed laptops among them (youth) and encouraged them to participate in the nation-building process.

Atta Tarar said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would continue its efforts to provide different platforms to the youth to play their due role in the prosperity and development of the country.