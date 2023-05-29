Gold price in Pakistan decline by Rs 1,700 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,700 and was sold at Rs234,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs 236,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,457 to Rs 201,046 from Rs 202,503, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs184,29 from Rs185,628, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,850 whereas ten-gram silver went down by Rs42.87 to Rs2,443.41.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$1 to $1945 against its sale at $1946, the association reported.