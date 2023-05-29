Chaos erupts as PTI workers mob Abrarul Haq at concert

A concert featuring renowned singer Abrarul Haq took an unexpected turn when party workers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) mobbed the artist after his performance. The incident, marked by heated exchanges and physical altercations, led to the intervention of London police to restore order, as reported by Express News.

Haq, who recently distanced himself from PTI and politics, had been invited to London to perform in a concert organized by the housing society of Pakistani business tycoon Aleem Khan. Despite the unforeseen disruption, the singer adhered to the planned schedule and delivered a memorable performance, captivating the audience with his popular songs.

In response to the chaotic situation, London police swiftly arrived at the scene to take control of the situation. Concerned for Haq’s safety, they escorted him away from the venue in their custody. The incident left the singer visibly shaken, as evidenced by a circulating video in which he refused to exit his vehicle following the commotion at the concert.

Videos capturing the singer’s performance and the ensuing turmoil have been widely circulated on various social media platforms. In one of these videos, Abrarul Haq emphasized that his departure from politics was a voluntary decision, not influenced by any external pressure. He stated that while he retains his constitutional right to participate in politics, he currently does not envision a political future for himself.

The incident in London has sparked discussions on the security and safety of artists, particularly during public events. It has also shed light on the challenges faced by individuals when navigating the intersection of entertainment and politics. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment for artists and performers, ensuring that they can pursue their craft without fear or intimidation.