JIT summons Imran Khan in May 9 riots case

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing into May 9 riots has summoned former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Tuesday.

The JIT has issued call-up notices to Imran Khan, requesting his appearance before the investigators.

The former premier will be questioned regarding the acts of vandalism and arson that occurred on May 9.

The sources said that the investigators have already obtained details from the arrested suspects regarding their connections with Zaman Park.

On May 27, the Punjab Home Department established a JIT to investigate the incidents of vandalism and arson at Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore on May 9.

According to a notification issued by the department, SSP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi was appointed as the convener of the JIT.

The JIT comprises four other officers from the provincial police force, as mentioned in the notification.

Allegedly, several PTI leaders and workers attacked Jinnah House when they entered the premises to protest against the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9.

Rizwan Zia, son of Major (retd) Ziaul Hassan, who served as inspector general of police in Punjab and Sindh, was also arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.