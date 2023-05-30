Imran Khan summoned by JIT in May 9 riots case today

A joint investigation team formed to probe into the May 9 violent incidents, including the attacks on the Corps Commander House in Lahore, has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan today.

The former premier has been summoned to the JIT’s headquarters in Qila Gujar Singh.

The team will interrogate Imran Khan regarding the May 9 incidents.

The JIT issued a call-up notice to Imran Khan, requesting his appearance before the investigators.

Sources said the investigators have already obtained details from the arrested suspects regarding their connections with Zaman Park.

On May 27, the Punjab Home Department established a JIT to investigate the incidents of vandalism and arson at Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore on May 9.

According to a notification issued by the department, SSP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi was appointed as the convener of the JIT.

The JIT comprises four other officers from the provincial police force, as per the notification.

Rizwan Zia, son of Major (retd) Ziaul Hassan, who served as inspector general of the Punjab and Sindh police, was also arrested in connection with the case.

Appearance in LHC, ATC

Moreover, Imran Khan is also expected to appear before the Lahore High Court and the Special Anti-Terrorism Court today and submit surety bonds in different cases.

In the ATC, Imran Khan is likely to submit surety bonds for interim bail in three cases.

At the LHC, the PTI chairman is set to submit surety bonds in the Zille Shah case.