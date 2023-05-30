Imran Khan submits surety bonds for interim bail in four cases

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has submitted surety bonds for interim bail in four cases at the Lahore High Court and Special Anti-Terrorism Court.

The cases in which the bonds were submitted included the Corps Commander House attack, arson at a plaza in Lahore as well as two other cases.

Three surety bonds worth Rs100,000 were submitted before the special ATC, while one in the LHC. Both the courts accepted the bonds.

Imran’s interim bail in all four cases was extended till June 2.

The ATC had granted interim bail to Imran Khan till June 2 in three cases against the May 9 incidents.

The court had directed Imran Khan to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 in each of the three cases.

The PTI chief then left for the Lahore High Court to submit surety bonds in the Zille Shah murder case.

On the other hand, a joint investigation team formed to probe into the May 9 violent incidents, including the attacks on the Corps Commander House in Lahore, has also summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan today.

The former premier has been summoned to the JIT’s headquarters in Qila Gujar Singh.

The team will interrogate Imran Khan regarding the May 9 incidents.

The JIT issued a call-up notice to Imran Khan, requesting his appearance before the investigators.

Sources said the investigators have already obtained details from the arrested suspects regarding their connections with Zaman Park.

On May 27, the Punjab Home Department established a JIT to investigate the incidents of vandalism and arson at Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore on May 9.

According to a notification issued by the department, SSP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi was appointed as the convener of the JIT.

The JIT comprises four other officers from the provincial police force, as per the notification.

Rizwan Zia, son of Major (retd) Ziaul Hassan, who served as inspector general of the Punjab and Sindh police, was also arrested in connection with the case.