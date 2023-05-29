GHQ attack case: Military gets custody of 12 suspects

A Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday approved the requests to hand over 12 suspects to military involved in the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) gate on May 9.

The suspects will be handed over to the military commanding officers for trials in military courts.

Judge Hamid Hussain issued the order to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, where a total of 105 accused have been imprisoned in different cases in connection with May 9.

The military commanding officers had filed applications, seeking the transfer of the suspects arrested in cases registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in RA Bazar and Civil Lines police stations.

The order, pertaining to the case registered in the Civil Lines police station, mandates the handover of Ali Hussain, Lal Shah, Shehryar Zulfikar, Hussain, Nadir, and Farhad Khan to commanding officer Farhan Nazir Qureshi.

Similarly, the suspects including Muhammad Idris, Umar Farooq, Raja Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Abdullah, Raja Danish, and Aswad are to be transferred to commanding officer Muhammad Yasir Nawaz Cheema.

It is worth noting that one of the arrested accused, Muhammad Idris, was a Grade-11 employee of the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation, who has also been dismissed from his job under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act.

As per the court order, the suspects have been charged under Sections 3, 7, and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, as well as Section 21D of the Army Act.

Therefore, their trial falls under the jurisdiction of the military court.

The special police teams investigating the GHQ attack case have thus far arrested a total of 105 suspects, with 20 of them being identified by witnesses in Central Jail Adiala two days ago.

The process of identification parade for more suspects is underway.