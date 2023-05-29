Flood alert issued for Rajanpur

Authorities on Monday warned of the risk of flood situation in the Rajanpur, connected to the Koh-e-Suleman Range, due to recent spell of “abnormal” rains.

Despite receiving a flood warning from the administration, the incomplete arrangements on Koh Sulaiman in Rajanpur have led to flooding situation in the rivers.

The recent rains on the mountain, coupled with the arrival of 20,000 cusecs flood relay from Dara Kaha Sultan, which may cause flooding in the areas of Rajanpur.

Despite being warned about the possibility of floods, the authorities have failed to complete the necessary arrangements. Moreover, the damage caused by last year’s floods still remains unaddressed.

The nearby settlements of Bambili, Chitul, Jhok Mukul, Miranpur, Hajipur, Chak Shaheed, Sonwah, and Muhammadpur Gumwala are at risk of being affected due to the incomplete construction of flood dams and culverts.

On the other hand, according to Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Ahmad Baloch, a timely alert had been issued to all relevant departments regarding the recent rainfall and the potential flooding of the Rod Kohi. This proactive step aims to ensure that necessary measures are in place to effectively manage and respond to the situation.

He said that the district administration remains consistently prepared to handle any potential floods and the people have been advised to vacate the natural pathways of the mountains and relocate to safer areas for their own well-being and safety.