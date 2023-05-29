‘The Witcher’ season 3 volume 1 gears up for release in June

Prepare yourselves, Witcher fans, because the excitement is building for the highly anticipated release of The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 on June 29th. But hold on to your swords, because there’s even more good news to celebrate.

In a recent interview with, casting director Sophie Holland revealed a bombshell: The Witcher Season 5 is already in the works, sending shockwaves of excitement through the fandom. This official confirmation puts an end to the rumors that had been circulating since January.

Holland disclosed that production for the fourth season is gearing up to start soon, and the role of Geralt of Rivia will be taken over by none other than Liam Hemsworth, stepping into the shoes previously filled by Henry Cavill. Cavill’s departure from the series surprised many devoted fans who believed he was the perfect embodiment of the iconic character. Speculation about creative differences with showrunner Lauren Hissrich fueled rumors of his exit. However, Holland chose to remain tight-lipped on the matter, leaving fans wondering about the behind-the-scenes dynamics.

The announcement of a fifth season is a clear testament to the continued success and popularity of The Witcher. With Netflix’s reputation for abruptly canceling shows, fans had legitimate concerns about the future of the series. But fear not, for it seems their worries can now be laid to rest. The Witcher’s future is secure, and the show’s longevity appears to be assured.

Although the exact number of seasons The Witcher will ultimately have remains uncertain, fans can find solace in the fact that there is no end in sight just yet. Netflix’s confidence in the show’s ability to captivate audiences and deliver thrilling adventures in the world of Geralt of Rivia is evident with the announcement of a fifth season.

As Liam Hemsworth prepares to don the mantle of Geralt, fans eagerly anticipate his interpretation of the iconic character. Hemsworth’s immense popularity and devoted fan base ensure that his casting will generate significant buzz and intrigue. Holland expressed her own excitement about Hemsworth’s involvement, hinting at a blend of new characters and familiar faces in the upcoming season.

With Season 4 already on the horizon and Season 5 actively in development, The Witcher universe continues to expand and enthrall fans around the world. Whether you are a die-hard fan of the original books or have been captivated by the show’s compelling storytelling, there is no doubt that The Witcher’s future is shining brightly.

So mark your calendars and get ready for more monster slaying, political intrigue, and epic battles. The Witcher saga is far from over, and fans can eagerly anticipate the next thrilling chapters in this fantastical world. The adventure continues, and Geralt of Rivia’s legacy lives on.