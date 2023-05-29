Police arrest fan of Sidhu Moose Wala who organised mass aerial firing commemoration

A young fan of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala from Okara was arrested by the police for inviting people for ‘aerial firing’ in commemoration of the deceased singer on his first death anniversary.

Sidhu Moose Wala - who was assassinated on May 29, 2022 - was known for his distinctive style and powerful lyrics.

He captivated audiences with his soulful melodies and socially conscious songs.

However, the outlandish commemoration - arranged by Sharjeel Malik - was to be performed on May 29 (today) on the death anniversary of Sidhu Moose Wala.

A poster of invitation to the programme was shared by Sharjeel Malik on social media platforms. The poster, designed to captivate attention, contained essential details of the event.

And certainly, it spread like wildfire.

“All hooligans and Jatt caste are invited,” the poster read.

However, the police foiled the plan before it could be executed and arrested the young fan.

A case against the suspect has been registered and the police have started the investigation.