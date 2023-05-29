Imran Khan ‘astonished’ by establishment’s apathy on economic meltdown

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has expressed astonishment as to how the establishment was allowing the economic meltdown of the country by supporting the incumbent regime.

He took to his Twitter account to say that the government’s sole agenda is to crush PTI.

He wrote, “With complete disregard for the rule of law, this fascist govt - far worse than General Musharraf’s martial law, has a one point agenda which is to crush PTI.”

He said that the depreciation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar would result in hyperinflation.

“Meanwhile, Pak economy is going into a free fall. Dollar is at Rs. 315 in the open market, while for non CNIC holders the rate is between Rs 320-325. The gap between the official rate & open market rate is Rs30/$,” he mentioned.

The ex-PM opined, “This dollarization of economy means no local or foreign investment into the country, which will result into contraction of the GDP and worse, lead to hyperinflation.”

Imran said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have billions of dollars stashed abroad and hence they are unconcerned.

However, he questioned how the establishment is allowing the country’s economic meltdown.

“The question is, how on earth is the Pakistani establishment allowing the country to head towards a complete economic meltdown?”