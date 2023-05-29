PTI forms committee for preparations of LG polls in Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has established a committee for preparations of local government (LG) elections in the province.

The decision was made public through an official notification issued by Secretary General Omar Ayub.

The committee, with former speaker of the Punjab Assembly Sabtain Khan as the chair, comprises Humayun Akhtar, Riaz Fatyana, Rai Aziz Ullah, Faisal Sher Jan, Tariq Din, Hafiz Farhat, Wasim Qadir, and Ejaz Minhas.

The notification further announced the appointment of regional representatives who will play crucial roles in their respective areas.

Farrukh Habib has been assigned the role of West Punjab’s representative, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi will serve as the representative for the North, and Dr. Yasmin Rashid will represent the Central region. Notably, Aun Abbass Buppi has been appointed as the Regional President for South Punjab.

PTI has also named regional general secretaries.

Rai Murtaza will assume the position of West Punjab’s Regional General Secretary, while Hamad Azhar will serve as Central Punjab’s Regional General Secretary. Moeen Qureshi has been appointed as the Regional General Secretary in South Punjab.