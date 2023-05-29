AI-powered app detects fake products through smartphone camera

In a groundbreaking technological breakthrough, Alitheon, a developer based in Washington, has introduced the FeaturePrint app, claiming to revolutionize the authentication of products using artificial intelligence (AI) and smartphone photography.

This innovative application aims to combat the challenging task of identifying counterfeit and fake items by harnessing the power of optical AI.

Unlike traditional methods reliant on barcodes, holograms, or engraved markings, the FeaturePrint app utilizes a smartphone’s camera to capture a single photo of the product in question.

By analyzing the captured image, the app’s optical AI technology meticulously examines and converts small surface details into a unique mathematical representation, akin to a fingerprint for the product.

This individualized “FeaturePrint” enables users to identify and authenticate registered objects with unprecedented accuracy.

Moreover, the FeaturePrint app transcends the limitations of conventional authentication systems.

While barcode labels and engraved markings are susceptible to damage, loss, or manipulation, Alitheon claims that its app can identify even damaged or broken products, regardless of their orientation.

Furthermore, the app supports versioning, allowing for comprehensive audit histories of individual products.

Although the app is not currently available for public download, corporate clients can gain access to this groundbreaking technology.

Alitheon’s FeaturePrint app holds promise for various industries, particularly in high-value sectors such as luxury goods and precious metals, offering a reliable solution to combat counterfeit products and trace supply chains.