Lionsgate confirms ‘John Wick 5’ as franchise expands with spin-offs and TV series

Lionsgate reveals plans for ‘John Wick 5’ alongside a host of other projects, signaling the continuous growth of the successful action thriller franchise.

Following the release of the fourth installment earlier this year, Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake announced during a recent financial call that ‘John Wick 5’ is in the early stages of development. The franchise’s expansion includes spin-offs, such as ‘Ballerina’ starring Ana de Armas, set to release next year, and the highly anticipated TV series ‘The Continental’.

Drake expressed his vision for the franchise, stating, “We’re now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there’s clear appetite by the audience.”

Director Chad Stahelski, who has helmed the previous films, expressed his openness to the idea of another ‘John Wick’ movie. Stahelski mentioned that while they aimed to deliver a satisfying conclusion with ‘John Wick 4’, he “wouldn’t mind” making another installment if the opportunity arose.

The ‘John Wick’ series has garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success, earning a dedicated fan base. Stahelski humbly acknowledged the audience’s desire for more stories, saying, “That’s incredibly flattering… You have to be incredibly humble and go, ‘Thank you so much. Thank you so much for offering. Thank you so much for wanting it.’”

As the franchise continues to expand, fans can look forward to further exploration of the ‘John Wick’ universe through spin-offs, television series, and the highly anticipated ‘John Wick 5’. The future promises an exciting and steady cadence of thrilling action-packed content for fans of the franchise.