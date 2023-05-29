Prabhas, Kriti Sanon portray divine love in ‘Ram Siya Ram’ from ‘Adipurush’

The highly-anticipated movie ‘Adipurush’ continues to make waves as the makers have released a new song titled ‘Ram Siya Ram.’ The song features the dynamic duo of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, who effortlessly steal the spotlight with their mesmerizing performances.

The song, ‘Ram Siya Ram,’ showcases the divine love story of Lord Ram and Sita and captures the essence of their eternal bond. Prabhas portrays Lord Ram with grace and dignity, while Kriti Sanon shines as the epitome of beauty and devotion as Sita. Their chemistry on-screen is palpable, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their portrayal of the iconic characters.

The music, composed by the talented duo of Sachet-Parampara, beautifully blends traditional and modern elements, creating a soul-stirring melody that resonates with audiences. The lyrics, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, are poetic and capture the essence of Ram and Sita’s love story with profound depth.

The visuals accompanying the song are breathtaking, with grand sets and stunning cinematography that transport viewers to the mythical world of ‘Adipurush.’ The production design and costumes further enhance the authenticity of the era, creating a visual spectacle that immerses the audience in the narrative.

The release of ‘Ram Siya Ram’ has ignited a frenzy among fans, who have taken to social media to express their admiration for Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s performances. The hashtag #Adipurush and #RamSiyaRam have been trending on various platforms, showcasing the immense anticipation surrounding the movie.

‘Adipurush’ is helmed by director Om Raut, known for his blockbuster film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.’ With his expertise in bringing grandeur to the screen, coupled with the stellar cast and captivating storyline, expectations for ‘Adipurush’ are sky-high.

As the release of ‘Adipurush’ draws closer, the enchanting song ‘Ram Siya Ram’ has further fueled excitement for the film. Fans eagerly await the cinematic spectacle that Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and the entire team of ‘Adipurush’ are set to deliver when the movie hits the silver screen.