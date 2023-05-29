Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny’s relationship takes a serious turn

The public appearances of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been capturing significant attention from both the media and their devoted fans, who eagerly follow their every move.

While some controversy arose around their appearances, particularly regarding allegations of Kendall being rude to the Puerto Rican singer during a Los Angeles Lakers game, it has been revealed that these claims are baseless, and the couple is, in fact, quite happy together.

According to sources cited by Entertainment Tonight, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are entering into a more serious phase of their relationship, indicating that Kendall is genuinely committed to their bond. In the past, Kendall has been linked to various high-profile individuals, including basketball players Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, and Blake Griffin, as well as singer Harry Styles.

While Kendall Jenner values maintaining a higher level of privacy when it comes to her romantic life compared to other members of the Kardashian family, some details have emerged about her relationship with Bad Bunny.

Insiders have revealed that Kendall and Bad Bunny share a joyful and affectionate connection, with similar family values. According to a source from Entertainment Tonight, “He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well. They’re both always laughing and smiling together and have similar family values.”

Evidence supporting the claim of getting to know the family was observed at the 2023 Met Gala, where Bad Bunny was present alongside Kendall Jenner. The two stars even left the prestigious fashion event together in the same vehicle. This gesture not only indicates Kendall’s attraction to Bad Bunny but also suggests that her family approves of their relationship.

At present, it seems that the connection between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny has strong potential, with their bond progressing into a more serious phase, while garnering support and approval from Kendall’s family. Fans are eagerly following the couple’s journey, excited to witness how their relationship unfolds.