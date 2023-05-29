Varun Dhawan prepares for action-packed Serbia shoot for Citadel

Varun Dhawan, who recently jetted off to Abu Dhabi, shared exciting updates about Citadel, a series helmed by Raj & DK, in which he will star alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a significant role.

After the successful release of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel on an OTT platform, audiences are now eagerly anticipating Varun and Samantha’s performance in the series. Varun recently disclosed that he will soon be heading to Serbia to shoot thrilling action sequences.

Speaking to a private reporter, Varun expressed his enthusiasm for working on Citadel, stating that audiences in India have not yet seen anything like it. He said, “It has been amazing working on it. We are going to be filming in Serbia. We have a month-long schedule over there with a lot of action. It is a very big series, unlike anything people have seen in India yet.” He also praised the makers of the show for pushing the boundaries and referred to Samantha as “one of the hardest working actors.”

Varun added, “The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I cannot be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest working actors.” The actor also discussed his upcoming film, Bawaal, in which he will share the screen with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. He expressed his pride in the project, saying, “There are some directors who are on your bucket list. For me, it was Shoojit Sircar (October), Sriram Raghavan (Badlapur), and Nitesh Tiwari (Bawaal). Some of my best performances come out when I work with these directors as they push me. It is amazing, and I feel blessed to be working with Nitesh. Bawaal personally is a film I am so proud of. It addresses something that is the need of the hour.”

Bawaal is scheduled to hit theaters in October this year. Meanwhile, Varun recently made a special appearance in Priyanka’s Citadel, lending his voice to the character of Priyanka’s on-screen father, portrayed by British-Indian actor Paul Bazely. Speculations suggest that the Indian version of Citadel might showcase Varun playing a young Rahi Gambhir (Priyanka’s father), potentially serving as a prequel to Priyanka’s Citadel storyline.