Margot Robbie’s role in Fantastic Four Reboot raises questions about Harley Quinn’s future

The upcoming Fantastic Four Reboot has been generating a flurry of rumors and speculations, particularly surrounding the casting choices.

Among the names thrown into the mix, a recent list has emerged that supposedly confirms the involvement of Adam Driver, Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, and Daveed Diggs as the lead roles in this highly anticipated Marvel project. With Margot Robbie’s inclusion in the reboot, fans are left wondering about the fate of her iconic portrayal of Harley Quinn.

Margot has garnered immense acclaim in recent years, becoming a highly sought-after actress for various intellectual property franchises. Her near-confirmation for a Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off role serves as evidence of her popularity. However, it was her portrayal of Harley Quinn in the DCEU’s Suicide Squad franchise alongside Jared Leto’s Joker that truly propelled her into the spotlight.

Given that Lady Gaga is set to portray an alternative version of Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2, the question on everyone’s minds was how James Gunn, the director of the upcoming The Suicide Squad, would reintegrate Margot Robbie’s character. However, recent reports indicating her involvement as Sue Storm in the Fantastic Four Reboot suggest that she may no longer continue as Harley Quinn. This revelation has left fans both excited for her new opportunity and saddened by the potential end of her Harley Quinn journey.

According to the reports, Adam Driver, Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, and Daveed Diggs are slated to portray Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, respectively. Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn has undeniably shone throughout the last decade in the DC Extended Universe, and she has flawlessly embodied the character. However, as she embarks on her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is possible that her time as Harley Quinn in the DCU may come to an end. This realization has evoked mixed emotions among fans, who are thrilled about her new venture but lament the potential loss of her portrayal of the beloved antihero.

As the Fantastic Four Reboot continues to generate buzz, fans eagerly await further details about Margot Robbie’s involvement and the future of Harley Quinn. It remains to be seen how her transition to Sue Storm will shape her career and the comic book film landscape.