Govt gets time to make Toshakhana record public

The Lahore High Court has granted time to the federal government to make the Toshakhana record public and assist the court.

The court was hearing the federal government’s appeal against making the details of Toshakhana public.

The two-member LHC bench granted time to the government to make the Toshakhana public and assist it.

The bench headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan conducted the hearing.

The federal government lawyer sought some time to submit the Toshakhana record.

The federal government has challenged the court decision to make the record public.

Further proceedings on the application will continue next week.