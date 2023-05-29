‘Judicialisation of politics’ on rise in Pakistan: Irfan Qadir

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Legal Reforms and Accountability, Irfan Qadir on Monday expressed his views on the dynamics between institutions in Pakistan, stating that ‘judiciary is being intertwined with politics’

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the SAPM said the institutions should operate within their designated powers, and no one should dominate or override another.

Qadir emphasized the importance of upholding democratic values and respecting the authority of the constitution.

“Constitution safeguards self-respect of individuals and should be given priority,” he said.

The Special Assistant stressed that it is not a constitutional requirement for an individual to exercise “unilateral control”.

Highlighting the issue of ‘judicialization of politics,’ Qadir mentioned specific cases where the judiciary seemingly encroached upon political matters.

He referenced the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss Yusuf Raza Gilani as Prime Minister for contempt, the Panama case in which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, and the subsequent election of Imran Khan as Prime Minister.

Qadir also pointed out that the judiciary played a role in disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as the party head.

“Justice Saqib Nisar, along with the bench, disqualified Sharif for life,” he said.

The Special Assistant raised concerns about the formation of arbitrary benches and their impact on the political landscape.

In addition, Qadir mentioned a case related to the rejection of a no-confidence motion. He claimed that the same individuals were involved in the bench formation, and the decision included a controversial ruling that discounted the votes of dissenting members.

Furthermore, the former Attorney-General for Pakistan criticized Supreme Court for granting a new election date without any constitutional mandate.

The Special Assistant’s remarks imply that there is an ongoing struggle within the judiciary itself, as different judges have varying interpretations and approaches to constitutional matters.