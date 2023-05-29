Tareen, Aleem reunite: New political party on meeting agenda

In a major development in the national political scene, estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen met with senior politician Abdul Aleem Khan at the latter’s residence in Lahore.

Senior politician Ishaq Khakwani, the prime minister’s special assistant Aon Chaudhry, Shoaib Siddiqui, Saeed Akbar Niwani also attended the meeting.

The two politicians held consultation on the country’s current situation. The Tareen group also discussed its political role.

Sources said Jahangir Tareen consulted Aleem Khan about launching a new political party.

The participants of the meeting suggested that a new party be launched instead of a pressure group, the sources added.

The participants were of the view that by creating a new party, they will be able to better safeguard the rights of the masses.

They also proposed that several other PTI leaders were willing to quit the party, so they should get a new platform.