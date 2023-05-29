Belarus President rushed to hospital after closed-door meeting with Putin

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has been “urgently” taken to a hospital in Moscow and is now in critical condition following a closed door meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As per preliminary information, Lukashenko was urgently transported to Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital and currently, he is under medical care of leading specialists to address his critical condition.

Reportedly, blood purification procedures have been conducted.

The 68-year-old president has been one of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies amid Russia’s Ukraine invasion.

“The orchestrated efforts to save the Belarusian dictator are aimed to dispel speculations regarding Kremlin’s alleged involvement in his poisoning,” Belarus’s opposition leader Valery Tsepkalo said.

The condition of Lukashenko remains non-transportable, he also informed.

Notably, there have been rumours around Lukashenko’s health for quite sometime now. Earlier this month the Alexander Lukashenko left Russia soon after the Victory Day Parade in Moscow.

He skipped lunch with his Russian counterpart and looked visibly tired. He later dismissed the rumours and said that he is not going to die.

“You will have to struggle with me for a long time,” he also said.

Lukashenko, according to media reports was suffering from an adenovirus, a common cold virus.

“If someone thinks I am going to die, then calm down,” he had said.