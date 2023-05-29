Ejaz Chaudhry sent on 14-day judicial remand

The anti-terrorism court of Lahore has rejected an appeal for PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry’s further physical remand and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The court was hearing a case of firing and arson at a plaza in Gulberg, Lahore.

The ATC rejected a request for Ejaz Chaudhry’s further physical remand. It ordered the PTI leader be sent on 14-day judicial remand.

Chaudhry was produced before the court on the completion of his three-day physical remand.

The plea sought an extension to the physical remand of the suspect to recover his mobile phone and further investigation.

Judge Abhar Gul Khan of the Anti-Terrorism Court conducted the hearing.

Raja Khurram’s interim bail

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court extended the interim bail of former PTI MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz in the Judicial Complex vandalism case.

The petitioner submitted an application for bail.

The ATC judge extended the interim bail of Khurram Nawaz till June 6 in exchange for surenty bond worth Rs50,000.