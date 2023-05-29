Gazette notification of SC review of judgments law issued

A gazette notification of the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023 has been issued. President Arif Alvi had approved the new law on Friday.

Under the new law, an appeal could be filed against the court decisions in cases under Article 184(3).

The law further says the appeals will be heard by a bench larger than the adjudicating bench.

Earlier today, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan told the chief justice of Pakistan that the president had assented to the review of judgments bill, and now it had turned into a law.

As per the law, he added, a review petition could only be heard by a larger bench, and raised objections to the three-judge panel hearing the case.

The AGP made these remarks while hearing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s plea asking the top court to revisit its April 4 order of holding elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

A three-member bench headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar was hearing the case.