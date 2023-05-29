BHC grants time to govt to file reply in high treason case against Imran Khan

The Balochistan High Court accepted the request of the additional attorney general to grant some time to file a reply during the hearing of a high treason petition against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The court was hearing a constitutional petition for initiating Article 6 proceedings against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

A divisional bench consisting of Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Mohammad Amir Rana heard the plea.

Advocate Amanullah Kanrani appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner.

Additional Attorney General Hafiz Rauf Atta and Deputy Attorney General Mohammad Naseem Kasi, representing the federal government, requested the court for some time to file a reply.

Advocate Kanrani said the government will create a special tribunal like the one against the late former president Gen Pervez Musharraf. The court will leave it to the government to proceed as it did in 2013.

The Balochistan High Court adjourned the hearing on the high treason petition till June 7.