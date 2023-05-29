Pakistan High Commission in India clarifies reports about school closure

The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has rejected as false the reports in the Indian media regarding closure of the high commission’s school.

The Pakistani press attaché in New Delhi explained that the activities of the school were suspended not because of any economic crisis, but the low enrollment of children.

The Pakistani press attaché explained that the Pakistan High Commission school’s activities have indeed been suspended.

He added that the school was closed at the end of the academic year due to low enrollment. He clarified that the school was never meant for the public, but only the children of the high commission staff.

At the request of India, the number of high commission staff members was halved in June 2020. The reduction in strength of the staff also impacted the number of children in the school.

The Indian media had orchestrated a campaign implying that the school had closed due to the economic crisis in Pakistan.

The media reports stated that the school had no funds to pay teachers and staff, and that salaries are pending for the last three years.