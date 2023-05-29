Handful of PTI senators condemn May 9 vandalism

A group of PTI senators have condemned the May 9 vandalism following the arrest of ex-premier Imran Khan, in which military and private installations were torched down including Jinnah House Lahore.

Dr Zarka Taimur said all PTI leaders were talking to media person being senators to condemn ‘what happened’ on May 9.

“We love our army and country,” she added.

PTI leader said violence against women should be stopped and announced she would be filing an application in this regard and demanded independent investigation on it.

Senator Faisal Salim a resolution has been submitted to the Senate to condemn the events occurred on May 9.

“This country is ours and we are ashamed of any harm done there,” he added. Senator Humayun said all of us senators condemn the events of May 9 and whatever happened on that day was ‘really sad’.

He criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for shedding crocodile tears and questioned how Memogate scandal would have happened in previous governments.

“What they are saying and doing is their hypocrisy,” he alleged.

Senator Seemee Ezdi said she could not even imagine what happened on May 9. “My father fought on the Burma front in World War II and I belong to the family of martyrs.”

She said these incidents should be investigated and those who are involved should be punished as per law.

She questioned how could PTI would not stand by those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

“If the army does not protect the borders, we cannot breathe in the open air,” the senator said.

Seemee said that she condemned the events of May 9 and the attack on military installations, adding that she hailed from an army background.

She demanded that the events of May 9 be investigated so that the perpetrators could be held accountable.

Senator Falak Naz paid rich tributes to the fallen heroes of the Pakistan Army. She said PTI’s manifesto is not to damage army property.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Shahzad Waseem, has confirmed his decision to remain a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) amidst a wave of resignations within the party.

During a press conference held outside the Parliament on Saturday, Shahzad Waseem strongly condemned the protests that took place on May 9, which included acts of vandalism and arson at Jinnah House.

Expressing his firm stance on the matter, Waseem stated, “All those involved in the May 9 incident must be held accountable. There should be a thorough investigation, and strict action should be taken against those responsible.”

Responding to inquiries regarding his affiliation with the PTI, Waseem clarified that he remains a senator of the PTI and, as the opposition leader, he vehemently denounces the events of May 9.

Shahzad Waseem affirms commitment to PTI amidst party members resignations