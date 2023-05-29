SHC orders release of 40 PTI workers arrested under MPO

The Sindh High Court has ordered the release of over 40 PTI workers arrested under Section 3 of the MPO.

The court also ordered the suspects to pay Rs10,000 each as surety bond.

The additional advocate general told the court that the petitions are not admissible.

The court asked the AAG to argue about the admissibility later, but first tell the court about the material against the arrested.

The government lawyer asked the court to be heard when it said the lawyer could challenge its order.

Moreover, the court also suspended the arrest orders of two union council chairmen, including Umer Daraz.

The SHC was hearing the case of PTI workers arrested under MPO.

Both were ordered to be released for not being involved in any other case.

The police told the court that four suspects, including Ashfaq, were released by the subordinate courts. They were arrested under the MPO.