Court rejects Khadijah Shah’s plea for medical report, meeting family

The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court announced the reserved verdict and rejected the request for the medical report of PTI supporter Khadijah Shah and for arranging her meeting with her family.

The court heard a case related to the fashion designer’s ill health in prison.

The petitioner’s counsel asked the court to seek Shah’s medical report from the jail authorities.

It also pleaded that Khadijah Shah’s family should be allowed to meet her in jail.

There are reports in the media regarding Khadijah Shah’s poor health, her lawyer stated.

The counsel added that the petitioner’s family is quite concerned over the reports of her being unwell.

Ever since Shah has been arrested, her family has not been allowed to meet her, the lawyer maintained.

Admin Judge Abhar Gul Khan of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the petitions.