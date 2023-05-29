British Army Chief Gen Sir Patrick Sanders to arrive in Pakistan on 5-day trip

British Chief of Staff General Sir Patrick Sanders to arrive later today in Pakistan on a five-day official tour.

He will meet Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

Apart from the meeting with his Pakistani counterpart General Asim Munir, General Patrick Sanders will also participate in other meetings and activities related to defense issues.

Defense cooperation to combat climate change will also be discussed during the visit.

According to the spokesman of the British High Commission, General Sir Patrick Sanders is visiting Pakistan one year after the devastating floods in Pakistan.

As a result of the flood, one-third of the country was submerged and more than 33 million people were affected.

The British Ministry of Defense assisted in the relief operations and provided eight boats and ten generators at the request of the Pakistan Army Chief.

COAS Asim Munir earlier this year, visited the UK from Feb 5 to 9 where he attended the Wilton Park conference and interacted with the defence officials and called on General Sir Patrick Sanders.

It is pertinent to note it was Gen Asim’s maiden visit to the UK after assuming change as COAS