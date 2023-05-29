LHC moved for reinstatement of Nawaz as PML-N president

An application has been moved in the Lahore High Court for the reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as the president of the PML-N.

The application was filed by a local lawyer, Advocate Afaq, however, the high court registrar raised an objection to the application.

The petition maintained that in 2017, Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from the National Assembly. In 2018, the court ordered the removal of Nawaz Sharif from the party presidency.

However, the Lahore High Court Registrar’s Office objected to the application.

According to the objection, the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif, so the Lahore High Court cannot hear the petition.