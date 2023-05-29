Marriyum exposes another lie of Imran Khan

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday rejected PTI’s claims regarding MPA Malik Shehzad Awan’s trucks being torched over his ‘refusal’ to leave the party.

Sharing a screenshot of Imran’s tweet, the Marriyum Aurangzeb said:

“Liar, this picture is from a fire at an oil depot in Nowshera a year ago.”

She said Imran has been leading the people towards enmity and disrespecting martyrs by “brainwashing” them with fake images and narratives.

Imran Khan had also tweeted images of the alleged incident, however, both the tweets have been deleted since.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that trucks belonging to Sindh Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Shehzad Awan were set on fire following his refusal to leave the party.

In a tweet, the PTI expressed that Awan’s business had suffered severe damage as a result of the incident.

