India official drains entire dam to retrieve phone, suspended

In a shocking incident, a government official in India has been suspended after he ordered the draining of an entire dam to retrieve his lost phone.

Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector, dropped his phone into the Kherkatta Dam while taking a selfie, prompting an extraordinary measure to recover it.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Mr. Vishwas accidentally dropped his Samsung phone, valued at approximately $1,200 (100,000 rupees), into the reservoir.

Local divers were initially deployed to find the device but failed to locate it.

Undeterred, Mr. Vishwas decided to take matters into his own hands and arranged for a diesel pump to be brought in to drain the dam.

It took three days to pump approximately two million liters (440,000 gallons) of water out of the dam, an amount sufficient to irrigate 6 square kilometers (600 hectares) of farmland.

By the time it was found, the phone was too water-logged to work.

In a video statement quoted by Indian media, Mr. Vishwas claimed that he had received verbal permission from an official to drain “some water into a nearby canal.”

He argued that this action would benefit local farmers by providing them with more water for irrigation.

However, Mr. Vishwas’s plan came to an abrupt halt when another official from the water resource department received a complaint and intervened.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the authorities promptly suspended Mr. Vishwas.

Priyanka Shukla, a district official in Kanker, expressed her disapproval of Mr. Vishwas’s actions, stating, “Water is an essential resource, and it cannot be wasted like this”.