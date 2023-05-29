Lahore DC, SSP to visit jailed PTI women over abuse allegations

Senior police and administration officials will reportedly pay a visit to the Kot Lakhpat Jail following allegations of maltreatment of the PTI’s incarcerated women workers.

The PTI and its Chairman Imran Khan have alleged that the jailed PTI women workers are being sexually abused in prison.

He also alleged that he has received complaints of sexual assault on the women from various jails, apart from Adiala.

In light of the allegations of mistreatment of the PTI women, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Raafia Haider and SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry will visit the Kot Lakhpat Jail today.

The DC and the SSP will meet the incarcerated women.

On Sunday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the mistreatment of detained female supporters of his party.

In an address, he said the crackdown on women was to fend them off from politics, which he lamented in a country where half of the populace comprises females.