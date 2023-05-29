Govt rejects allegations of sexual abuse of jailed PTI women

Senior police and administration officials paid a visit to the Kot Lakhpat Jail following allegations of sexual abuse of the PTI’s incarcerated women workers, and strongly rejected all such reports.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Dr Raafia Haider and SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood met with the women PTI workers detained in Kot Lakhpat Jail in the case of attacks and vandalism on Corps Commander House and other sensitive installations.

Police claim 32 women were arrested from different areas, while 11 still remain in custody. The remaining were released after being cleared during the investigation.

No incident of harassment took place during custody, the officials added.

SSP Dr Masood said all women prisoners were equally important. She said they met each of the 10 PTI women in jail, and in case of any medical emergency they will be shifted to hospital.

She rubbished all the rumours regarding the women prisoners, adding the women were being provided the facility of getting things from home.

“They are being treated very well, let alone any ill-treatment,” the SSP claimed, adding they met Khadijah Shah also. “Medical facility is also being provided to the women.”

Dr Masood stressed that no man van enter the women’s cell.

DC Haider told the media that an ambulance can also be provided in case of an urgent emergency.

The PTI and its Chairman Imran Khan have alleged that the jailed PTI women workers are being sexually abused in prison.

He also alleged that he has received complaints of sexual assault on the women from various jails, apart from Adiala.

In light of the allegations of mistreatment of the PTI women, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Raafia Haider and SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry visited the Kot Lakhpat Jail today.

On Sunday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of the mistreatment of detained female supporters of his party.

He alleged that he has received complaints of sexual assault on these women from various jails, apart from Adiala.

In an address, he said the crackdown on women was to fend them off from politics, which he lamented in a country where half of the populace comprises females.