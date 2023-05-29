Gujranwala ATC to indict Rana Sanaullah on June 28 in threats to CS case

Gujranwala special anti-terrorism court will indict Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on June 28 in a case registered in Gujarat over threats to the then chief secretary.

Rana Sanaullah’s lawyer Abdul Majid appeared before the court and granted the plea of attendance exemption from hearing and adjourned the hearing till June 28.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah made a startling claim on Sunday, stating that intelligence agencies had intercepted a telephonic conversation revealing an alleged conspiracy by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to malign the government internationally.

Sanaullah said this during a press conference he addressed after quarter past midnight in Faisalabad.