Verdict reserved on Asad Umar’s bail plea in Judicial Complex attack case

The anti-terrorism court of Islamabad has reserved its verdict on PTI leader Asad Umar’s bail plea in the Judicial Complex attack case. The verdict will be announced tomorrow.

During the hearing, ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas remarked that this was a unique case of its kind where the alleged terrorist went to attack empty-handed.

Judge Abbas will pronounce the verdict on Asad Umar’s bail application tomorrow.

Also Read: Jinnah House attack: ATC adjourns PTI workers bail pleas till June 2

The petitioner’s counsel said that on the day of the incident, Asad Umar did not even go to the Judicial Complex, adding he was in the Islamabad High Court.

He further said that CCTV cameras have been installed, but Asad Umar could not be seen.

The judge said that on that day, Judge Zafar Iqbal’s court was held in the same courtroom.

Also Read: Video: PTI MPA’s truck fleet allegedly torched for not leaving Imran Khan

“I got a message at 1am that night that Judge Iqbal will hold court in my courtroom in the morning,” Judge Abbas remarked.

Former minister Asad Umar not only brought party workers but also resorted to arson, Prosecutor Adnan Ali said.

The judge asked him about any case till date where a terrorist goes to attack unarmed.

The prosecutor claimed a campaign has been launched to destabilize all institutions, including the judiciary. He added that PTI workers burnt vehicles outside the Judicial Complex.

Also Read: Imran Khan alleges sexual assault on jailed PTI women

The petitioner’s counsel Sardar Masroof said that if the PDM protests outside the Supreme Court, no case is filed against them.

He further said the prosecution has lowered the standard of terrorists.

Interim bail extended

Over in the district and sessions court, the PTI leader’s interim bail was extended in a case registered at the Tarnol police station.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra extended the interim bail till June 5.

Also Read: Punjab govt shares details of imprisoned PTI women activists, supporters

Asad Umar appeared in court along with his lawyer, Sardar Masroof.

The lawyer pleaded that senior counsel Babar Awan was abroad, and sought another date for the hearing.

Judge Sipra adjourned the hearing till June 5.

Protective bail plea in IHC

Moreover, Asad Umar approached the Islamabad High Court for a protective bail in a terrorism case filed on May 10 at the Gulberg police station, Lahore.

After May 9, a case was registered against Asad Umar in the Gulberg police station.

The petitioner has sought an order from the court against the arrest in this case from anywhere in the country.

Asad Umar sought a two-week protective bail to refer to the court concerned.