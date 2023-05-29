Int’l Day of UN peacekeepers being observed

Today, the world commemorates the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, honoring the dedicated individuals who have made invaluable contributions to peace and stability in some of the most volatile regions on the planet.

Over the past 75 years, United Nations Peacekeepers have saved countless lives for global peace and security.

This annual observance serves as a reminder of the important role played by United Nations peacekeeping missions in promoting harmony and resolving conflicts worldwide.

This year, the theme of the day is “Peace Begins with Me”.

UN peace keeping is formed by military personnel, police officers and civilians who work with and for the most vulnerable people around the world, said UN on its official twitter handle.

“We thank them for their commitment to a more peaceful world,” it added.

Pakistani peacekeeping forces are playing an important role in accomplishing the mission of the United Nations peacekeeping forces with great skill and dedication.

During UN peacekeeping missions, 171 Pakistani soldiers, including 27 officers, have sacrificed their precious lives for the restoration of global peace.

History

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2002, the International Day of UN Peacekeepers is celebrated each year on 29th May. It recognizes the efforts and sacrifices made by the men and women who serve as peacekeepers, working tirelessly to protect civilians, facilitate humanitarian aid, and support the restoration of peace in war-torn countries.

Peacekeeping missions play a vital role in preventing the escalation of violence and protecting civilians caught in the midst of conflicts.

The brave men and women who serve as UN peacekeepers often put their lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of vulnerable populations.

They provide a sense of hope and stability to communities torn apart by war, enabling the delivery of humanitarian assistance and fostering conditions for reconciliation and rebuilding.

Significance

The International Day of UN Peacekeepers provides an opportunity to reflect on the challenges and opportunities facing peacekeeping operations.

It encourages member states to renew their commitment to supporting these missions, both politically and financially, to ensure their effectiveness and long-term success.