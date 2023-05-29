‘Own up to May 9, apologise’: Govt sets conditions for talks with Imran Khan

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that there can be no talks with the PTI or Imran Khan without him apologizing for the violent incidents of May 9.

In an interview to a private TV channel late on Sunday, Ishaq Dar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman should admit to his mistakes and vow not to repeat them.

The minister further said that the IMF has again asked for two or three things, including the budget details and the forex policy, adding that the government is ready to provide them to the lender.

Following that, he hoped, the ninth review should be complete. The budget is ready, and the masses will not be burdened, he vowed.

A day ago, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, in a video message, offered to talk to the decision makers and said that if the situation in Pakistan worsens, the society will implode, which is why he talks about dialogue.

He further said the problems will not be solved with batons and torture, adding it can only be achieved by strengthening the rule of law and institutions.

In a virtual address to the PML-N’s overseas leaders also, Dar stated that Imran Khan had yet to apologize for the “35 punctures’ allegation as well, as he had promised in writing that if the allegations were not proved, he would apologize to the nation.

Similar, the minister said, the PTI chairman has not even categorically apologised for the damage caused to the martyrs memorial.

“All the evidence is available, let the law take its course,” he insisted.