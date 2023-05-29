Jinnah House attack: ATC adjourns PTI workers bail pleas till June 2

An Anti- Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore heard the case of Jinnah house vandalism and interfering in the government affairs cases.

The discussion of the lawyers on the bails of the accused has been completed.

The post-arrest bails of 46 accused has now been adjourned till June 2.

A case was registered against the accused in police station Sarwar Road.

Imran Khan’s arrest case of trespassing and damage to property

Separately, court hearing held on the bail application of 40 PTI workers in the case registered in Khadian Kasur Police Station.

Kasur police Investigation Officer (IO) submitted a report to remove the provisions of terrorism from the case.

“We withdraw our guarantees as the terror clauses have been removed from the case,” the lawyer said.