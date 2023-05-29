Shape your children’s future during summer vacations

With the summer vacation set to commence in various provinces of Pakistan from June 1, parents have a unique opportunity to shape their children’s future by focusing on their holistic development as it is crucial for parents to recognize the significance of exposing their middle and high school-going children to real-world experiences by encouraging them to intern at software houses or enroll in skill development institutes.

This exposure will not only equip them with advanced tech skills, including programming languages, but also foster essential soft skills like effective communication, salesmanship, and emotional intelligence.

By investing in their children’s skill set during this vacation, parents can play a pivotal role in producing a productive and skilled labor force capable of leading Pakistan’s thriving tech industry to new heights, mirroring the success of Indian pioneers who have reached the pinnacle of global tech giants.

Why tech skills?

In today’s digital era, proficiency in advanced tech skills is essential for success in diverse industries. Programming languages serve as the foundation for software development, artificial intelligence, and data analysis. So, by encouraging children to intern at software houses or join skill development institutes in their cities, parents provide them with hands-on experience and exposure to cutting-edge technologies. The practical application of coding languages such as Python, Java, or HTML nurtures critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and creativity.

These skills transcend the tech sector and find relevance in fields like finance, healthcare, and e-commerce, opening doors to a myriad of opportunities.

Hard and Soft Skills go hand in hand

While technical expertise is crucial, the development of soft skills is equally important. Effective communication is a fundamental skill that transcends industries and plays a pivotal role in professional success.

Parents can guide their children to internships or institutes that emphasize honing communication skills, allowing them to articulate thoughts clearly, listen actively, and express themselves confidently.

Moreover, imparting salesmanship skills equips students with the ability to market their ideas and products effectively, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit that empowers them to navigate the competitive landscape.

In a world characterized by constant change and challenges, emotional intelligence is a vital attribute for personal and professional success. By exposing children to real-world experiences, parents provide opportunities to develop emotional intelligence, enabling them to understand and regulate their emotions, cultivate empathy, and build resilience.

Mastery of emotional intelligence equips students to navigate adversity, foster healthy relationships, and make sound decisions, ultimately empowering them to excel in various aspects of life.

Statistics highlight dire need

Research indicates that by 2025, 85% of jobs will require advanced tech skills, including programming and data analysis. According to a recent study, 93% of employers prioritize soft skills, such as communication and teamwork, when making hiring decisions.

Countries with a well-developed skill base have witnessed higher economic growth rates and increased competitiveness.

Bottom line

Let us seize this opportunity to nurture a generation of talented individuals who will lead Pakistan’s tech industry to new heights, just as Indian pioneers have done. Together, we can pave the way for a prosperous future, where skilled laborers take charge of big tech companies and contribute to Pakistan’s growth and development.

Wajid Ali is a Digital journalist and tech buff. He is currently affiliated with Samaa Tv. His areas of interest include international, political, and socio-economic issues. He can be reached at [email protected]