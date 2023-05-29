73.91% Turkish nationals in Pakistan vote for Erdogan in historic run-off polls

More than 400 Turkish nationals residing in Pakistan also exercised their right to vote as overseas Turkish nationals in the historic run-off elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected as Turkiye President for five more years.

Turkish Supreme Election Council after unofficial vote count, will extend power into a third decade to President Erdogan.

According to Turkish media, Erdogan appeared outside his residence in Istanbul’s Uskudar and sang before thanking an adoring crowd.

The TRT results showed that 423 voters in Pakistan exercised their votes in which 73.91 percent Turkish nationals voted for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while 26.09 percent voted for his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

President Erdogan received 52.16 percent of the vote in the second round of the president run-off election compared to his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 47.84 percent.

Erdogan is ‘pillar of strength’ for oppressed Muslims: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartiest congratulations to his dear brother President Erdogan on his historic re-election as President, Republic of Turkiye.

Shehbaz Sharif said He is one of few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service.

He has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims and a fervent voice for their inalienable rights. His presidential victory and that of AKP in parliamentary elections is significant in so many ways, reflecting the trust & confidence of the Turkish people in his dynamic leadership.

The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye will continue to stay on an upward trajectory.

“I keenly look forward to working with him to further deepen our strategic partnership in line with the excellent brotherhood between our two peoples,” the prime minister said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended heartiest congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election.

Bilawal said his historic victory reflects the trust of the Turkish nation in his visionary leadership.

“Wishing Türkiye eternal peace and prosperity as we continue our unique journey of brotherhood,” the FM said.

Turkish people took to the streets to celebrate the historic run-off victory of President Recep Tayyip Edrogan.