SC to resume hearing on ECP’s plea seeking review of Punjab polls order today

Amid the persistent stalemate between coalition government and legal eagles on holding elections in the country, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Monday set to resume today hearing on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) plea asking the top court to revisit its April 4 order of holding elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar will hear the case at 12 pm.

How long will democracy be sacrificed by extending polls?

In the last hearing, The CJP asked how long will democracy be sacrificed by extending elections, adding democracy has been sacrificed several times in history and its results have been faced for years. He further said the ECP is now making political statements now.

He further said the Balochistan local government polls were held despite security concerns. He added that if elections are delayed, negative elements exert their force.

**Read also: Ask your people not to use harsh words in parliament, CJP tells AGP**

“As caretakers of the Constitution, how long will the Supreme Court stay silent?” the CJP asked.

The counsel responded that the May 9 incidents have validated the fears of the election commission.

Justice Ahsan asked if a caretaker government can stay for as long as it wants. The ECP counsel said the duration of a caretaker set-up will be determined as per the circumstances.

Read also: Contempt plea against PM, CEC over delay in Punjab polls despite SC order

Justice Aktar said the election commission told the court that only funds were required for polls, and now it says that the polls are not possible under the rules of the Constitution.

The CJP asked which articles of the Constitution will become ineffective if elections are held simultaneously across the country. If the system was strong, it will probably be possible to hold separate elections, he remarked.

The ECP counsel said separate elections to all assemblies are not possible in the current circumstances. If there is an elected government in Punjab, how the National Assembly polls will be fair, he asked.

The CJP responded that the provincial assembly’s interference can be stopped in the NA elections, adding if the commission is strong and fair, there can be no interference.

This issue can be solved administratively, CJP Bandial remarked.

The CJP said the election commission should not accept the Finance Ministry’s excuses, and seek solid explanations from the government. Yesterday, Rs20 billion were issued for lawmakers’ development schemes.

The ECP is itself inactive, the CJP remarked. It demanded 450,000 security personnel, which is as much as the total army strength.

He also asked the ECP to do its homework and come so that it could be determined what its problem is.

The army offered its quick response force to the election commission, CJP Bandial said, adding it was enough.

Apparently, the October 8 has been given because of the National Assembly, he observed. The ECP counsel said there was no reason to doubt the government institutions’ report, adding the October date was suggested over terrorism threats.

When asked how will the situation improve by October and what does the commission think now that when can the elections be held, the counsel said after the May 9 incidents, the situation will have to be reviewed afresh.

The CJP remarked that the ECP has still not clarified how much delay in the elections is tolerable.

The hearing was then adjourned till May 29.

The plea

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, requesting the court to reconsider its directives issued on April 4th. The directives pertained to the setting of election dates in the country. In its 14-page petition, the ECP argued that the judiciary does not have the authority to determine the dates of elections, and that such powers exist elsewhere under the Constitution.

The electoral watchdog stated in its petition that the Supreme Court should review its decision and correct the error made in assuming the role of a public body in giving a date for elections. The Commission cited various legalities and reasons behind its statement, pointing out that the apex court disregarded its constitutional jurisdiction.

The ECP emphasized that the Supreme Court’s intervention was necessitated to correct an error that had effectively changed the settled constitutional jurisprudence of the country. The electoral body accused the apex court of overstepping its boundaries and assuming powers that do not lie in a court of law.

April 4 order

In an unequivocal verdict delivered on April 4, the bench unanimously nullified the Election Commission’s (ECP) decision to postpone the provincial polls in Punjab from April 10th to October 8th. Instead, the court established May 14th as the new date for the elections.

The court’s ruling also encompassed directives for the federal government to allocate Rs21 billion for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Furthermore, it demanded the provision of a comprehensive security plan to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in relation to the upcoming polls. The court emphasized the necessity for relevant authorities to maintain constant communication and keep the court informed throughout the process.