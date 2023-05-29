Is Chrome slowing down? Optimize your RAM usage

Google Chrome, the popular web browser used by millions worldwide, has addressed a common concern among users regarding its RAM usage.

Despite its numerous advantages, the browser’s tendency to consume significant amounts of memory has prompted some individuals to seek alternatives. In response, Chrome has introduced a new feature called Memory Saver, along with additional methods to optimize RAM usage.

Running each tab and extension in separate processes is a key reason behind Chrome’s higher RAM consumption. While this approach isolates issues to specific processes, it can strain system resources.

To combat this, the recently unveiled Memory Saver feature, released in December 2022, aims to reduce Chrome’s RAM usage by up to 10GB.

Memory Saver works by deactivating idle tabs, freeing up memory for the active ones. It’s important to note that deactivated tabs are not closed; Chrome automatically reloads their contents when users return to them. Enabling Memory Saver is a straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Launch Google Chrome on your desktop Locate the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of the screen Click on the dots to open a drop-down menu From the menu, select “More tools” In the expanded options, click on “Performance”

Note: If you don’t see the “Performance” option, ensure that your Chrome version is up to date. To update, type chrome://settings/help in the address bar, follow the prompts, and relaunch the app.

Within the “Performance” settings, toggle the switch next to “Memory Saver” to activate it. (Optional) To prevent specific websites from being deactivated, click the Add button.

Enter the website’s address in the provided text field, and select Add to exempt it from Memory Saver’s deactivation process.

By implementing Memory Saver and following these steps, Chrome users can mitigate the browser’s RAM consumption, leading to improved overall performance and smoother browsing experiences. In addition to Memory Saver, there are other methods available to further optimize RAM usage, ensuring that Google Chrome continues to meet users’ needs while efficiently utilizing system resources.

As Chrome continues to evolve, users can look forward to additional updates and features designed to enhance performance and address user concerns. With the introduction of Memory Saver and ongoing improvements, Google Chrome solidifies its position as a leading browser, catering to the demands of an ever-growing user bas