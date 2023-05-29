Video: PTI MPA’s truck fleet allegedly torched for not leaving Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that trucks belonging to Sindh Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Shehzad Awan were set on fire following his refusal to leave the party.

In a tweet, the PTI expressed that Awan’s business had suffered severe damage as a result of the incident.

“Our MPA from Sindh Malik Shehzad Awan’s trucks have been put on fire when he refused to leave PTI,” the tweet read.

It added, “Our MPA from Sindh Malik Shehzad Awan’s trucks have been put on fire when he refused to leave PTI.”

Awan was elected to the Sindh Assembly from PS-102 constituency in 2018 general election.