Videos » Pukaar Will there be an election or not? | Pukaar with Zohaib Saleem Butt | SAMAA TV Will there be an election or not? | Pukaar with Zohaib Saleem Butt | SAMAA TV May 29, 2023 Will there be an election or not? | Pukaar with Zohaib Saleem Butt | SAMAA TV Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended Nation marks silver jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer Gunfire adds to violations near end of breached Sudan truce Despite differences, never thought of attacking army property: Saad Related Stories Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Complexion’s intruder: The troubling effects of Melasma on your skin Most Popular Kanye West ties knots with Australian girlfriend Bianca Censori Fawad discusses future political strategy with Jahangir Tareen over phone call ‘Tere Bin’ episode 47 dissipates misconceptions, clarifies ‘Meerasim’ relationship