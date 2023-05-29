Punjab govt shares details of imprisoned PTI women activists, supporters

Amidst a heated exchange of accusations between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the federal government over allegations of mistreatment of PTI’s women workers and supporters in custody, the Punjab government has now released details regarding the women who were apprehended in relation to the events that took place on May 9.

Providing details regarding them, Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir announced that the provincial government had apprehended a total of 32 women in relation to “terror incidents”.

Out of the 32 individuals, he stated that 21 women had been released, while 11 women remained in various Punjab jails under judicial remand.

Although not explicitly mentioning Imran Khan or the PTI, the provincial information minister dismissed the allegations made by a political party regarding the mistreatment of women in prisons, referring to them as a collection of falsehoods.

He emphasised that the government firmly stood against any form of ill-treatment towards women and that such actions were unimaginable.

The minister highlighted the government’s commitment to women’s rights, noting that Islam also promotes honour and respect for women.

Furthermore, he stated that the provincial government was taking appropriate legal measures against women involved in terrorist activities, adhering to the principles of the law.